Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

As per usual, the left-handed-hitting Carpenter will take a seat while the Tigers face off against a lefty starter (Carlos Rodon) in Wednesday's tilt. With Carpenter on the bench, the Tigers will go with Jahmai Jones as their designated hitter.

