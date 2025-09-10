Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
As per usual, the left-handed-hitting Carpenter will take a seat while the Tigers face off against a lefty starter (Carlos Rodon) in Wednesday's tilt. With Carpenter on the bench, the Tigers will go with Jahmai Jones as their designated hitter.
More News
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Triples, drives in two Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Goes yard in win•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Idle against lefty•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Gets on base four times in loss•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: On bench versus lefty•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Mashes 22nd homer•