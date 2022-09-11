Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Royals.

Carpenter hit a solo shot in the second inning to put the Tigers on the board. It was his fourth homer since being called up on Aug. 10 and his second home run in three days. The rookie has two hits in each of his last three games, picking up four runs and two RBI in addition to his homers. During that span, Carpenter has raised his batting average from .259 to .284.

More News