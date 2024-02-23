Carpenter was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, though Carpenter will likely be held out of action for at least the first few days of the Grapefruit League schedule. The 26-year-old slugger, who hit 20 homers with an .811 OPS in 118 games last season, should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
