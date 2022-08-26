site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2022
5:10 pm ET
Carpenter will sit Friday against the Rangers.
Carpenter has hit .188/.270/.406 with a pair of homers in his first 10 major-league games. He'll hit the bench for the second time in three games Friday, with Miguel Cabrera serving as the designated hitter.
