Carpenter isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Carpenter and his .573 OPS against lefties since 2021 will begin Friday on the bench with Sean Manaea starting on the mound for the Giants. In his place, Miguel Cabrera will serve as Detroit's DH and bat seventh.
