Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Rides bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Carpenter isn't starting Friday against the White Sox.
Carpenter will get a day off Friday after going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday. Akil Baddoo will take his spot in left field and bat ninth.
