Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Riding pine Saturday
Carpenter isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Carpenter started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two solo home runs and two strikeouts. Willi Castro will take over in right field and bat sixth.
