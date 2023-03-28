With the Tigers optioning Akil Baddoo to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Carpenter has a clearer path to an Opening Day roster spot.

Carpenter and Baddoo were seemingly vying for a reserve outfielder role in camp, and for now, Carpenter is the last player standing. He showed flashes as a rookie in 2022 with a .795 OPS across 31 games while Baddoo struggled at the plate. Austin Meadows, Riley Greene and Matt Vierling seem likely to start in the outfield for Detroit, though Carpenter could earn himself more playing time as the season progresses.