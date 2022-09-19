site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Sitting Monday
Carpenter isn't starting Monday against the Orioles.
Carpenter started the last two games and went 1-for-7 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Akil Baddoo starts in left field and bats ninth.
