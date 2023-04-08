Carpenter is starting at designated hitter and batting fourth in Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

With Miguel Cabrera getting a day off, Carpenter takes over as the DH. The latter has been playing frequently in the early going against righties but sitting against southpaws. With righty Tanner Houck on the bump for Boston, Carpenter will get a chance to build on his .250/.357/.500 slash line across 12 at-bats.