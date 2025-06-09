Carpenter went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.

After being scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to hamstring tightness, Carpenter has managed to play the last four days, with Sunday's effort his most productive performance during the stretch. The outfielder has been a reliable fantasy contributor all season with a .274 batting average, .808 OPS, 13 home runs, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored across 62 games. Carpenter could post career-high stats in a number of categories this year if he stays healthy the rest of the way.