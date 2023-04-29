Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder strain.

Carpenter robbed a home run from Ryan Mountcastle in Thursday's game, but he suffered the injury when crashing into the wall on the play. He will be eligible to return May 8, but it's unclear how serious the strain is. Javier Baez (hand) is starting at designated hitter in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Detroit selected the contract of Andy Ibanez in a corresponding move.