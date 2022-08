Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Carpenter's triple was his first at the MLB level, and the rookie added a single for good measure. After enduring an 0-for-14 slump, the outfielder is now 5-for-9 across his last two games. Carpenter is seeing regular playing time, and while he may have some ups and downs as a young player, he's shown flashes of potential.