Carpenter (shoulder) continues to receive treatment and is expected to start a hitting progression this weekend, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Carpenter is dealing with a right shoulder sprain that has kept him out since the end of April. The outfielder/designated hitter may need a rehab assignment, but assuming the progress continues to be positive there's a good chance Carpenter is back in the lineup for Detroit at the end of next week.
