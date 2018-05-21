Chapman had his contract purchased from the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Chapman compiled 11 strikeouts across 6.1 scoreless innings with the Bees before latching on with the Tigers. The 30-year-old owns a 4.09 ERA and 48:31 K:BB across 55 career big-league frames. He'll report to Triple-A Toledo where he'll serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Tigers.