Tigers' Kevin Chapman: Latches on with Tigers
Chapman had his contract purchased from the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Chapman compiled 11 strikeouts across 6.1 scoreless innings with the Bees before latching on with the Tigers. The 30-year-old owns a 4.09 ERA and 48:31 K:BB across 55 career big-league frames. He'll report to Triple-A Toledo where he'll serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Tigers.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...