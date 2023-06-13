VIerling is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against Atlanta.
Vierling played center field in his first game back from the injured list Monday but will begin this one on the bench. The Tigers are going with Jake Marisnick in center and Zach McKinstry in right against Spencer Strider.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Activated, starting in CF•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Could be activated Monday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Beginning assignment•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Begins workouts at Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Tracks pitches Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Back injury forces IL stint•