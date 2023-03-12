Vierling (knee) was able to perform a range of baseball activities Sunday and said he expects to return to the Tigers' spring lineup "fairly quick," though the team hasn't pinpointed a definitive target date for him to resume playing, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

More specifically, McCosky notes that Vierling was able to field grounders, shag fly balls in the outfield, take part in running and take swings in batting practice Sunday. Vierling said that the swelling in his strained right knee has already diminished since he sustained the injury early last week, and his ability to resume baseball activities suggests that the Tigers are likely viewing him as day-to-day. Assuming Vierling moves past the injury before the end of spring training, he'll likely open the season in a short-side platoon role for Detroit.