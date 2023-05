Vierling was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Tigers on Tuesday with lower back soreness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Vierling was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to the injury and a day later he's now on the IL. He'll be eligible to return in early June but it's not clear at this point whether he'll be ready by then. Zach McKinstry could see more action in the outfield with Vierling out, although Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) is due back soon.