Vierling went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The 26-year-old's big performance in the matinee earned him another start in the nightcap, when he went 1-for-3 with a walk. Vierling is pushing hard for a consistent starting role, as he has three multi-hit efforts in his last five starts to push his slash line on the season up to .286/.345/.403 through 84 plate appearances. There are still plenty of rough edges to his game -- even with basestealing made easier by MLB's rule changes, he's gone just 3-for-7 on steal attempts so far in 2023 -- but with Austin Meadows (personal) still away from the team, Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) on the IL and Akil Baddoo producing a tepid .644 OPS, Vierling appears to be Detroit's best corner-outfield option right now.