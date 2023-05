Vierling went 3-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and four total RBI in Monday's 10-inning win over the Royals.

Vierling led the Tigers from the seventh spot in the lineup, and the outfielder continued his good recent stretch, as this was his third multi-hit effort over the last four games. That's allowed Vierling to boost his batting average to .254 to go with a .687 OPS and four home runs. He should continue to see regular playing time in right field.