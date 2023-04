Vierling went 2-for-6 with two runs scored in Friday's extra-innings win over the Giants. He also stole a base.

Vierling was productive from the leadoff spot, contributing the two runs and also his second stolen base of the season. The outfielder has played in 11 of the team's first 13 games, with left-handed hitters Kerry Carpenter and Akil Baddoo also in the mix with Austin Meadows (personal) out. Vierling isn't a great fantasy asset at the moment, but he does get a boost from batting first.