Vierling is starting in right field and batting leadoff for the Tigers in Thursday's opener versus the Rays.
Much of Vierling's playing time, at least initially, will probably come against lefties, and he's at the top of the batting order versus Shane McClanahan. The Tigers are also going with the right-handed hitting Ryan Kreidler at third base.
