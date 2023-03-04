Vierling went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He also stole a base.

Vierling had an excellent game, and he's now batting a robust .545 across four Grapefruit League contests. The outfielder came to Detroit in the Gregory Soto trade and should push for playing time in his first season with the Tigers, possibly on the short side of a platoon with Akil Baddoo. Detroit will want to see its new acquisition succeed, so Vierling could easily earn a larger role as the season progresses.