Vierling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Vierling will sit for just the second time in the Tigers' first nine games of the season, opening up a spot in the outfield for the newly recalled Akil Baddoo. Though Vierling appeared to be viewed as a short-side platoon option to begin the season and benefited from the Tigers facing a lefty-heavy schedule early on, he should have a chance to play regularly against right-handers moving forward in the wake of Austin Meadows being placed on the 10-day injured list due to anxiety. Vierling has been one of the early standouts for the 2-6 Tigers, batting .286 with two extra-base hits and a stolen base through his first 30 plate appearances.