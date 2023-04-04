Vierling went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's win over Houston. He was also caught stealing.
Vierling singled three times and scored a run in the second inning but he saved the best for last with his two-run, go-ahead blast in the 11th. He took Hector Neris deep with a 108 mph rocket to dead center. Vierling snapped an 0-for-7 skid through his first two games as a Tiger.
