Vierling went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's win over Houston. He was also caught stealing.

Vierling singled three times and scored a run in the second inning but he saved the best for last with his two-run, go-ahead blast in the 11th. He took Hector Neris deep with a 108 mph rocket to dead center. Vierling snapped an 0-for-7 skid through his first two games as a Tiger.