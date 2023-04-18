site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Not in lineup
Vierling is absent from the Tigers' lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Kerry Carpenter will handle right field in the first game, with Vierling likely to be out there for the nightcap. Vierling is amidst a 3-for-23 funk at the plate.
