Vierling is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Vierling started the past nine games and will receive a day off after he hit .364/.432/.485 during that span. Kerry Carpenter will man right field while Miguel Cabrera serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Tallies three hits Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Records two hits, two runs in win•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Records three hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Not starting Saturday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Remains out Tuesday•