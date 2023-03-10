Vierling suffered a mild posterior right knee strain earlier this week, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Vierling is slated to resume light baseball activities this weekend and continue to ramp things up after that as his knee allows. That he's been cleared for activities already certainly indicates that the injury is indeed minor, but a knee issue this close to Opening Day bears watching. If healthy, Vierling is in line for regular playing time for the Tigers, although it could come at multiple spots.
