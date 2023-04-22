site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Matt Vierling: On bench Saturday
Vierling will not start Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Vierling sits for the fifth time in the Tigers' first 19 games. He's not making a great case for everyday at-bats, hitting .222/.276/.333. Kerry Carpenter starts in right field Saturday.
