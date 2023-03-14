Vierling (knee) is on track to complete baserunning and full outfield drills by the end of the week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Vierling has been ramping up his running and also going through live batting practice without issue. He's made a quick recovery from a right knee strain and should be ready to play in games in about a week. His availability for Opening Day is looking promising.
