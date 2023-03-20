Vierling is starting in left field and batting leadoff Monday versus the Blue Jays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vierling will return to the lineup after nursing a knee strain for the last 10 days. The outfielder has produced a .467 average with two homers, four RBI, four runs and a stolen base over 15 at-bats in six games this spring.

