Vierling (back) isn't starting Tuesday against the Royals.
Vierling will now miss his third consecutive start since being scratched ahead of Sunday's game due to back spasms. It's unclear when he will return, but an IL move likely won't be necessary. Jake Marisnick will start in center field Tuesday batting ninth, and Andy Ibanez will get the nod in right while batting third.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Gets another day off Monday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Scratched with back spasms•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Leading off Saturday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Tallies three hits Thursday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Sitting Game 1 on Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Vierling: Absent from lineup•