Vierling is starting in right field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Rays.

With Tampa Bay starting lefty Jeffrey Springs, Vierling picks up the start with Kerry Carpenter heading to the bench. It looks like a straight platoon between the two at the moment, as Vierling has seen two starts in the early going, both against southpaws. That caps his season-long value a bit, though he's a sneaky value option in daily contests due to his spot atop the batting order.