Vierling is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Despite going 2-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles to end a 1-for-12 slide at the plate over his previous five games, Vierling will head to the bench for the series opener in Milwaukee. Kerry Carpenter will fill in for Vierling in right field while Miguel Cabrera occupies Carpenter's usual designated-hitter spot.