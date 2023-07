The Tigers have selected Anderson with the 45th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Anderson played second base at Nebraska, leading the Big 10 in most statistical categories, but his future might be further down the defensive spectrum in pro ball. The righty hitter is 6-foot, 215 pounds, and slashed .414/.461/.766 with 21 home runs as a junior. Anderson hit .312 with two home runs in 44 games on the Cape last summer. He is a below-average runner.