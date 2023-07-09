The Tigers have selected Clark with the third overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A premium defender at a premium position (center field), Clark also has a chance to be a 60- or 70-grade hitter who causes havoc on the bases. His power is his worst tool, as his swing is geared more for linedrives to all fields and he takes what pitchers give him, but he should still hit around 20 home runs per year at peak. He has a strong, well-proportioned 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame and has one of the best outfield arms in the class. The lefty-hitting Clark has been one of the most coveted players in this class for years and becomes the first prep hitter from Indiana to ever be selected in the first 10 picks.