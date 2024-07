The Tigers have selected Massey with the 114th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Massey has shifted between a rotation and relief role during his collegiate career at Tulane and Wake Forest. He has a power fastball-slider combination that plays well in relief, but less so as a starter. Massey will likely settle into a bullpen role as a pro, but the Tigers could give him an initial look in longer stints.