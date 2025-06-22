Single-A Lakeland placed Massey (undisclosed) on its full-season injured list Thursday.

Lakeland initially placed Massey on its 7-day IL coming out of spring training before transferring him to the 60-day IL on April 24. The 22-year-old righty evidently wasn't progressing as quickly as the Tigers had hoped, as he's now been shut down for the season. Massey has yet to make his professional debut since being selected out of Wake Forest with the No. 114 pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.