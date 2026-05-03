Hall (shoulder) struck out four and allowed one hit and two walks over 2.2 innings in his start Saturday for the Tigers' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Hall didn't pitch after May 1 last season due to a right shoulder injury, but after a lengthy recovery, he headed into the start of the FCL campaign at full health. The 20-year-old previously made four starts for Single-A Lakeland prior to getting hurt last season, so he should move up to the Florida State League once he gets a few more appearances under his belt in the Complex League.