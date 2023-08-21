The Tigers recalled Meadows from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He'll start in center field and bat sixth in the Tigers' series opener with the Cubs in his MLB debut.

Detroit is expected to give the younger brother of Austin Meadows a look in a near-everyday role in the outfield, with the 23-year-old likely to see most of his starts in center field while Riley Greene shifts over to right field, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Meadows earned his ticket to the big leagues by slashing .256/.337/.474 with 19 home runs and 19 stolen bases while striking out an acceptable 23.8 percent clip across 517 plate appearances at Toledo.