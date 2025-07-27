Meadows went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.

It's been a struggle this season for Meadows, who is batting just .200 with a .566 OPS through 38 games, but he flashed some of his upside Sunday. He was ultimately lifted for a pinch hitter when Toronto turned to lefty reliever Justin Bruihl, and Meadow's vulnerability against southpaws limits his fantasy ceiling. However, the 25-year-old plays great defense in center field and should still start most days for Detroit, at least against righties.