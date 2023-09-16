Meadows is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Meadows will sit with lefty Tyler Anderson on the mound for the Angels. He's struggled across his last 10 games, collecting only two hits across 30 at-bats paired with a 24.3 percent strikeout rate. Matt Vierling will shift to the outfield to cover for Meadows' absence, while Tyler Nevin enters the lineup and will play third base.