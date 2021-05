Rivera (suspension) is slashing .234/.321/.511 with three solo home runs and a 35.8 percent strikeout rate through his 53 plate appearances at High-A West Michigan.

Rivera was cleared to play for the start of the 2021 season hadn't played in affiliated ball since Aug. 4, 2019 after being handed an 80-game suspension for violating minor-league baseball's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The 23-year-old should continue to play regularly at West Michigan now that he's been reinstated.