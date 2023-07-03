Greene (fibula) is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Greene joined Toledo last week to continue working out and is finally ready to test things out in game action. The young outfielder has been sidelined since late May with a stress fracture in his left fibula. He would appear to have a good shot to return for the start of the second half.
More News
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Headed to Toledo with rehab on tap•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Takes BP on field Saturday•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Runs on field Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: Won't travel with team•
-
Tigers' Riley Greene: On IL with stress fracture•