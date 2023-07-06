Greene (fibula) could be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greene will play one more rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday and while he will not be activated Friday, the hope is that he can return as soon as Saturday. The young outfielder has missed the last five weeks of action with a stress fracture in his left fibula. He's gone 5-for-9 at the dish in his first two rehab contests with Toledo.