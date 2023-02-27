Greene could hit in the leadoff spot for the Tigers in 2023, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greene is far from locked into the top spot, as the Tigers want to evaluate their other options during the Grapefruit League. The 22-year-old had an up-and-down 2022 rookie season with a slash line of .253/.321/.362 with five homers and one stolen base in five attempts. Greene was considered one of the best outfield prospects in baseball coming into the 2022 season, and there were certainly flashes that suggest there's a very bright future ahead. For the 2023 season, there's just as much risk as there is reward, even if he's hitting a the top of the Detroit lineup.