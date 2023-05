Greene went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and one steal in Thursday's win over the Mets.

Greene extended his hit streak to eight games Thursday, while also crossing the plate for the fifth consecutive contest. The Tigers launched out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after back-to-back solo homers by Greene and Javier Baez. Through 30 games, Greene is slashing .252/305/.361 with three home runs and 30 hits. However, the 22-year-old has struck out 40 times this season, the eighth most in MLB.