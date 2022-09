Greene went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Monday's 11-0 win over the Orioles.

Greene continues to flash signs of potential, though he's also striking out plenty as well. He had two more strikeouts Monday and has a 29.5 percent strikeout rate this year. Heading into 2023, Greene has a ton of potential, and the 21-year-old could really take off if he's able to cut down on the whiffs.