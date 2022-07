Greene went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to Cleveland.

Greene put the Tigers on the board with his solo shot off of Zach Plesac in the third inning before drilling a two-run double in the fourth. It was his second homer of the year and his first since July 2. During that 13-game homerless streak, Greene slashed just .200/.267/.236 with two extra-base hits. The 21-year-old now owns a .252/.347/.369 slash line through 118 career plate appearances.