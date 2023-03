Greene went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. He also stole a base.

Greene showed off all facets of his offensive game in this one, and he now has a 1.188 OPS, two home runs and the one stolen base through six spring games. The 22-year-old broke his foot toward the end of camp last year, which pushed back his MLB debut to June. Greene should be primed for a big second season if he's healthy on Opening Day and can hit the ground running.